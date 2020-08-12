Youths demand roles in anti-terror war

Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

THE League of Nigerian Youths Groups have called on the Federal Government and the security chiefs to ‘robustly’ engage youths in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other escalating criminality across the country.

The youths who converged in Abuja to mark this year’s International Youths’ Day, insisted that they were ready to assist in intelligence gathering and tracking down criminals and terrorists.

In a statement entitled ‘Enough is Enough’, and jointly signed by Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel; National President, Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria (ELFON), Shuaibu Sani; National Speaker-elect, Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Mubarak Aliyu

National Speaker, Nigerian Students Parliament (NSP), Comrade Abdulmalik Usman; President, Northern Youth Peace Ambassadors and Comrade Sunday Adekambi; National President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), the youth groups said: “We are ready to assist the security agencies in the area of intelligence gathering because sadly enough, the bulk of these criminal elements are youths and we can employ our contacts and network to track them down.

