By Aliyu Dangida – Dutse

The federal government has imported over 1million prepaid meters to distribute free of charge to Nigerians, as part of its efforts to ensure a stable power supply.

Minister for Power, Alhaji Sale Mamman announced this at the commissioning of 132/33 KVA transmission sub-station at Gagarawa local government area of Jigawa State, said the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to improving power in the country to employment among the youths.

According to the minister, the project will not only enhanced steady power supply but create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the area and neighbouring localities as industries will come on board due to the presence of steady power supply in the area.

Vanguard reports that the commissioning of 132/33 KVA transmission station was witnessed by the state governor Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, the emir of Gumel and member representing Gagarawa/Suletankarkar/ Gumel federal constituency, council chairmen, politicians among other dignitaries.

Speaking at the occasion, state governor Badaru Abubakar commended president Buhari for executing the projects in the area, saying it will pave way for manufacturers to set up their industries aimed at generating employment.

His words: “This power project started in 1994 and was abandoned until when Buhari took over the mantle leadership and decided to complete it with over 13 local government areas would get a supply from the station and the industrialization activities would rapidly improve in the area and state and country at large.”

Vanguard News Nigeria