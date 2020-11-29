By Oziegbe Okoeki

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) over the weekend demolished over 1,700 illegal shanties and containerised shops around Fagba Railway lines, Agege.

Speaking during the demolition exercise, chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police disclosed that owners/occupants of the illegal shanties and containerised shops had already been served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ by the government based on series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege.

He said after the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’, the government gave them additional 21days to remove their belongings and vacate the entire area before embarking on the demolition exercise.

According to Egbeyemi: “These illegal shanties and containerised shops were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorised innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables, especially early in the day and late at night.”

He averred that investigations conducted had revealed that miscreants and hoodlums occupying the illegal shanties were responsible for the destructions of public properties and looting of shops immediately after the recent EndSARS protest around Agege.

“It was an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines”, he added.

The Chairman confirmed that suspected illegal substances like Indian hemp and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol were recovered during the demolition exercise.

He, however, enjoined members of the public to support government in salvaging the state from the clutches of these notorious criminals by reporting any noticeable criminal activities around them to security agencies.