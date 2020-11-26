World News

Mexico Arrests Alleged Mastermind of Attack That Killed American Women and Children

MEXICO CITY—Mexican security forces captured the alleged mastermind of a 2019 massacre that killed nine members of a breakaway Mexican-American Mormon community, an attack that shocked the U.S. and Mexico and strained bilateral relations.

The suspect was identified by a senior Mexican official as Roberto González, who is known as “The 32” and is considered one of the chieftains of Mexican gang La Línea. Mexican authorities said the suspect was arrested this week with two other members of his gang in the northern state of Chihuahua….

