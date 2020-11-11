Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

THREE persons have died in Okpeilo-Otukpa community, Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State following the outbreak of a strange illness.

A resident Paul Anyebe said the deceased showed signs of stooling and vomiting with tinges of blood, fever, abdominal pain and general body weakness.

Community members are now afraid and have taken refuge in neighbouring villages.

One person showing the symptoms has been transferred to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, and others are receiving treatment at various health centres.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Human Services Sir Andrew Amee confirmed the development. He said Governor Samuel Ortom has approved funds for investigation.

Amee advised residents of the community to maintain good hygiene and report any infection to Disease Surveillance and Notification officers of the council.