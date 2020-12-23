The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has finally called off its 10-month-old strike, bringing an end to the prolonged strike which began in March 2020.

This development was announced by the National President of the ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, at a briefing of the union in Abuja on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

He explained that the development followed consultations with its National Executive Council (NEC).

The decision to suspend the strike action came after the federal government made an offer to pay the lecturers two months salary arrears with an undertaking to progressively offset the outstanding salaries by end of January 2021.

At the meeting between both sides held on Tuesday at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja, the federal government’s team presented a report of the implementation of their agreement on payment of salary arrears, Earned Allowances and revitalisation fund.

A statement signed by the ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi and made available to newsmen last night read: “Dear compatriot, you are kindly invited to a press conference by ASUU. Date: Wednesday, December 23, 2020.”

Earlier at opening of the talks, the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige, who coordinated the negotiations said that government would not play into the hands of those planning #EndASUU protest.

He said the federal government would do everything possible to ensure that the prolonged strike of ASUU is brought to an end.

