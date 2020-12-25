Veteran filmmaker and director, Chico Ejiro, is dead. Chico Ejiro who is credited with discovering many film stars in today’s Nollywood died around 2am on Christmas Day.

His close friends such as Zik Zulu Okafor confirmed his death saying, “Yes, it is true, Chico Ejiro is dead.”

Also, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the filmmaker’s death. He said, “I just learnt of his death. The news of his death is so devastating. I do not know the cause of his death; I am still calling around to get the proper information and I am waiting for his association ― The Association of Movie Producers ― to make a statement.”

A source however revealed that Chico Ejiro who is more popularly known as Mr Prolific, has been ill for a while. He was said to have been rushed to the hospital, placed on admission and later discharged to go home.

“He was ill about five weeks ago and he was rushed to a hospital in Surulere where he was placed on admission. After about a week, he was discharged and he went back home to recuperate.

He had high blood pressure that led to some heart complications. He was recuperating and got better. He even started a production that he was shooting about four days ago but he was not fully involved.

“He was just like the supervising director. He will go to the location and supervise them, so, we all felt that he was good. Although he kept saying that he had not gotten back to his full health; he was still very weak. We were shocked about his death because he was even talking to some of his friends till late last night. I learnt he died about 2 am this morning,” the source said.

Chico Ejiro was popular for his blockbuster movies in the 90s. Movies like Silent Night, Blood Money, Deadly Affair, among several other notable movies.

