By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A middle-aged commercial motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding pick up driver in Ihiala, Anambra state.

The crash which occurred Wednesday night, involved the Toyota Hilux pick up van and the motorcycle.

The Nation gathered that the pick up driver crashed into the motorcycle rider following loss of control, leaving the rider dead instantly.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi confirmed the incident.

He said, “A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving an unidentified driver of a Toyota Hilux pick up without registration number and an unidentified Motorcycle rider without registration number, at Uli opposite Starch Mill Ihiala.

“The driver of a Toyota Hilux pick up while speeding, lost control and crashed into a motorcycle rider. The crash involves a total number of (2) adults male. The bike rider was taken to ARK ANGEL Hospital by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala command.

“He was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and moved to the mortuary.”

While condoling with the deceased family, Kumapayi admonished motorist to avoid speeding especially in a built up areas, warning that “speed trills but at the same time kills. Drive safe and stay safe this ember month.”