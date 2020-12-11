The North Central Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD) has cautioned smugglers against their nefarious activities or continue to lose their contraband to the Federal Government.

The JBOD Co-ordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while briefing reporters on the activities of the sector in the last 24 days, said the seized items included 961 bags of foreign rice, a 33,000-litre petroleum tanker and 45 kegs of 25 litres each of petroleum.

Other items, according to him, include 21 bales of second-hand clothing, seven new tricycles, 25 cartons of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, 12 used vehicles, and 45 motorcycle and tricycle spare parts.

He said: “Smuggling is outlawed anywhere in the world. Those engaged in it will continue to forfeit their goods to the government. Smugglers have now unveiled new means of not just smuggling only foreign parboiled rice of 50kg, but unmilled rice (paddy rice) in 100kg just to deceive officers.”

