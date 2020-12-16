Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday stressed that the need for the restructuring of Nigeria is more important than the ethnicity or zone of the President in 2023.

Gov Makinde made the statement at the handover ceremony of 33 vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Agency, otherwise known as Operation Amotekun in Ibadan on Tuesday

He said: “I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria. It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of the government. That is what we need.

May God protect those running around for the presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we need.”

Although Makinde did not name any politician, some have described it as a veiled attack on the alleged presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was recently in Borno state, where he paid a visit to the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

Nigeria needs restructuring, not Yoruba Presidency –Seyi Makinde Some people are seeing this as a sub for Tinubu & co eyeing Yoruba presidency in 2023, Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa Presidency won’t automatically make Nigeria great, it’s good governance & good leadership that can help. — Uncle Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) December 16, 2020

Someone said Seyi Makinde is obsessed with Tinubu. Lol



Seyi Makinde didn’t even mention names, he talked extensively on security and restructuring with subtle comment on Yoruba Presidency.



I am afraid these people will tag Makinde a sell out if their leader failed to win in 2023. — Premier (@SodiqTade) December 16, 2020

Other have reacted by praising Makinde, here are some reactions from Twitter:

Seyi Makinde just spoke the mind of 2/3 of Nigerians. Baba has Soro soke and he is being heard globally. New dawn in governance. — A R A S IX (@Onaarapeter) December 16, 2020

Gov. Seyi Makinde has not mentioned name, you have started crying. Anyways I’m here for your tears. Nigeria needs Restructuring!!! pic.twitter.com/tk6wWwalKe — Abdulsalam Adeyanju (@_Addlerb) December 16, 2020

Seyi Makinde seems to be like the only Govenor who has the interest of the state and the Nation at heart without playing politics isn’t compromised. We want leaders like this who are goal oriented and are driven. A better Nigeria is the bigger picture. — Kamsi ❼ IGWE OF LAGOS (@RealKamsi) December 16, 2020

If Gov Seyi Makinde is running for second term in office, normally nobody suppose even get mind follow am want contest.. but na Naija we dey😔 — OCHE 🤴 ✨ (@Agbothegreat) December 16, 2020

some ppl are saying that Seyi Makinde should not sacrifice Yoruba presidency with party politics. what has the masses in north benefit from the presidency in d last 5 yrs or what has our VP offer us aside condolence visit?



All we need is restructuring. — Adedeji A Ayodeji (@a_aadedeji) December 16, 2020

Seyi Makinde is doing a great job proving to us that good governance in Nigeria is very possible. — Isaac Usoro (@Anyisabali) December 16, 2020

The way Seyi Makinde is doing in Oyo state, you keep wondering, where have all this money been? Like paying the highest pensions and gratuity since 1999…where have they been keeping this money? There is money in Nigeria. There is enough money to secure the North. But then… — Oríadé Of Lagos 👑 (@michaelinioluwa) December 16, 2020

Makinde also commended Operation Amotekun on their operations so far, saying the impact of the security agency has been widely felt in the state.

“If we cannot get state police now, this country will get there. We have community policing, but we need to do better than that. But, in the absence of the state police, we have our own Amotekun Corps, and the operatives are doing very well, “he added.”

