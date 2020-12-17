Image: Bisi Emeruwa

The crème la crème of the Nigerian culture scene turned up yesterday for the VIP Preview of Fuji: A Opera. Our esteemed guests included accomplished professionals from fields like Film, Photography, Fashion and Digital Influencing, among others.

Among those present was designer, Kenneth Ize, production manager, Olamide Adedeji, media guru, Debola Williams, fashion influencer, Bubu Ogisi and Chidera Mouka.

As expected of these cool ladies and fine men, they came dressed the part. Of course, the Fuji culture is synonymous with its fashion, and our visitors exuded their charming personalities through each sensational outfit.

Style was a breathing force in the exhibition room as our immaculately dressed guests contested aesthetic brilliance with the intriguing artworks on display.

The Fuji: A Opera event continues to be open for exhibition in the Art Gallery of the Alliance Francaise de Lagos/The Mike Adenuga Centre. This Thursday, we are going to have remarkable moderators like Yemi Shodimu and Lehle Balde discuss Fuji as a music genre and its evolution with the President of the Fuji Musicians of Nigeria (FUMAN), and seasoned veterans like Saheed Osupa and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1).

A Live Showcase on Friday draws a curtain on this event but trust that we have more on the way.