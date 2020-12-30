



Barely a week after a 300-level student of Faculty of Agriculture, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Gbenga Favour Olaoye Akanbi, poisoned himself to death for being defrauded to the tune of N300 million in a forex deal, a student of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH) has reportedly committed suicide for being dumped by his girlfriend.







The deceased, simply identified as Nonso, was a fresh National Diploma graduate of the institution from the department of Businesses Administration.







According to a close friend who confirmed the incident, the deceased had recently sent his girlfriend, one Miracle, to Dubai, “but Miracle went ahead and got married to another man.







One of his friend posted on his status that as they left the hostel for home to celebrate Christmas last week, Nonso did not go with them.







“While he was in school, he posted ‘Miracle Way’ on his WhatsApp status. We called his number for days but it was switched off. Some of us were not worried about that because we thought maybe he wanted to be left alone by himself. It was when some friends contacted his mom who told them that she had not seen or heard from her son for days that we became worried.







“Some friends went back to his hostel and broke the door to see what was happening but to their surprise, he was found lying lifeless on the floor and had started decomposing. He was sad to see Nanso kill himself because his girlfriend dumped him for another man,” the source said.







This is coming a day after a young lady, Ohirenua Giwa-Amu, committed suicide. Ohirenua had recently written an open letter to her father and popular pastor, Femi Giwa-Amu, for allegedly repeatedly raping her when she was seven years old. Ohirenua’s death was confirmed by her friends who also wrote several tributes on her social media pages.







The lady’s uncle, Ozolua Giwa-Amu, also confirmed her death in a Facebook post. He said: “On behalf of the SIO Giwa-Amu family and specifically Obafemi Ehimigbai Giwa-Amu (my elder brother), family of Evbiobe (Sabongida-Ora) Edo State, I state the following: it is with the utmost regret it falls on me to announce that our most beautiful daughter, Ohirenua Giwa-Amu, youngest daughter of Femi and Ngozi, passed away last night. This is a most heartbreaking day for us all.







“On behalf of her parents, my mother, brothers, sisters, and the whole family, I ask that you kindly say a prayer, light a candle, sing a worship song for our little girl, that she may find eternal rest. Renua was a beautiful soul, may the Almighty have mercy upon her and receive her soul. Renua, with so much pain, please know we will love you forever. I thank you all.”