SIR: The Yoruba have a saying that if Ogungbe (the hunter) knows how to aim his gun, the antelope too is wise enough to duck.

That the Super Eagle’s coaching job is one of the most sought after in Africa is an understatement because of Nigeria’s status and the influence of football as a unifying factor in our body politic, with its near stranglehold on other sports.

Two ex-internationals of the Tunisia and US 94 hue have in recent times faced up to Gernot Rohr in different ways, with one querying the clause on compensation of the coach in case his services are dispensed with. The irony is that they hit stardom under a foreign coach and signed for top European clubs due to, or aided in part by Clemens Westerhoff, just like Rohr has used his influence to get his current squad into top European clubs because of his contacts as an elite player who played at the top level for Bayern Munich.

He may have stepped on powerful toes because of his preference for Nigerians in the Diaspora, at the expense of home based players, thus cutting off some stakeholders from the cherry, as such, making powerful enemies owing to perceived corruption in player selection and nepotism, which hitherto accounted for the downward spiral of our football which left us with little choice than to toe that narrow path.

Let’s concentrate on qualifying for the Nations’ Cup and the World Cup, and rein in the gladiators in the interest of our football because, if care is not taken, this ember may become a conflagration. If the present coach is axed unjustly, none of the US ‘94 veterans, who the cosmos have blessed (they were spectacular but can’t claim to be the best in our history) can retain the loyalty of the new kids on the block who need time to gel.

Every dog should have its day, but not at the expense of our national interest because this project will bring out the best in the home based players through friendly competition (in the long run). So, we need to be wary of throwing the baby away with the bathwater.

A word is enough for the wise.