Officers of the Ogun State Police Command, have arrested two men for gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in the Ota area of the state.

The suspected rapists identified as Damilare Oyeniyi, 30 and Emmanuel Okori, 20, were said to have committed the offence on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

After the victim lodged a formal complaint at the Sango Police Station, the duo were arrested.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, the victim who lived in the same compound with the suspects said they dragged her into the room of one of them, stripped her naked, made a video of her and then took turns to rape her severally.

After filing the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer of the Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai gave directives to his men to arrest the suspects who had absconded and bring them to book.

The detectives on the 16th of December 2020 eventually arrested the suspects who confessed to the crime upon interrogation.

They told the police that they had planned to buy her silence with the nude video, adding that they used it to threaten her not to report the incidence or face the risk of the video being posted on the internet.

Vanguard reports that the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...