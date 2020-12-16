Screenshot from video showing the gas leakage on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

A gas pipeline leakage along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has caused panic among residents of Arepo, Magboro, and other neighbouring communities.

The pipeline which is located close to The Punch newspaper company was ruptured while Julius Berger was carrying out construction works in the Arepo area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

As of the time of this report, emergency responders have turned off the gas stopping the leakage.

READ ALSO: Block SIMs Without NIN After Two Weeks, FG Tells Telcos

Emergency responders from LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Nigeria Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Federal fire service, and Nigeria Police Force are still at the scene.

Meanwhile, the FRSC in a statement has advised motorists to take alternative routes.

The statement which was signed by Corridor Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor, Kehinde Hamzat, explained that the incident has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway.

“Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation.

“For people who have time-bound activities may explore alternative routes and for those who can postpone their trips, let us endeavor to do so while the situation gets controlled,” the FRSC said.

See photos from the scene below…