University of Ibadan

The Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Adebola Ekanola, at the weekend, said once the immediate past VC of the university, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, made up his mind on any issue, he could not be swayed or manipulated.

Ekanola stated this during an event organised by the University of Ibadan Ventures Limited, in conjunction with a private hotel, Academy Suites, Ibadan, to celebrate the achievements of Prof. Olayinka in office.

The Acting VC, who was chairman of the occasion, was quoted by his media aide, Mr. Sunday Saanu, as saying that many people misunderstood Olayinka for various reasons, pointing out that the former VC was “a forthright, objective and hardworking administrator who could not be easily swayed or manipulated once he made up his mind.

‘’Some people said he got angry easily. It was because he bottled up so many things. He is my mentor and I know him very well. He is deep and detailed. He is never spontaneous in action. He takes so many factors into consideration before making a decision and once he makes up his mind, he cannot be easily swayed or manipulated,” he said.

Ekanola, who wondered why the past VC had so much confidence in him, said Olayinka had a good understanding of the university system, culture, and leadership with a robust writing skill despite the fact that he didn’t study Arts or Humanities, adding that it was a huge privilege for him working with the past VC.

“May be now that he is out of office, he will tell me the reasons for his love and preference for me because there were many people in UI when he appointed me, first, as a Director of Office of the International Programme and later nominated me to run as Deputy VC (Academic) because we never discussed politics,’’ he further said.

Earlier, the UI Ventures Limited Chairman of Board of Directors, Dr. Abib Olamitoye, described Olayinka as loving, compassionate and exemplary, saying: ‘’His administration came to manage scarcity and to manage scarcity is to invite critics, summon judgment and breed enemies.

‘’I must congratulate him on a very successful tenure in spite of all the intimidating financial challenges. You have put in your best, you have committed your all, and that is why we all gather here to thank you, celebrate you, and honour you.”