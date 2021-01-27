At least 27 wedding guests, were on Thursday, allegedly kidnapped by gunmen along Wukari-Takum road in Taraba State, while they were on their way home.

Confirming the abduction to newsmen, the council Chairman of Takum local government area, Shiban Tikari, said that the 27 guests were abducted while returning to Takum, however, the kidnappers are yet to contact the families of those kidnapped.

According to the chairman, security operatives, as well as the youths of the area, have been combing bushes along that axis in search of the 27 captives.

Also confirming the incident was the spokesman of the state police command, DSP David Misal. “We confirmed that they are missing but not establish either kidnapped or otherwise. An investigation has commenced,” he said in a text message sent to Vanguard.

This development comes four days after the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state, Salihu Dovo, was killed by gunmen who kidnapped him at the beginning of the week.

The kidnappers were said to have called an official of the local government to announce that they had murdered Mr Dovo and also mentioned where to recover his corpse.

The gunmen had stormed Mr Dovo’s residence in the Sabon Gari area of Jalingo at about 1 a.m on Sunday.

