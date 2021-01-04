Following allegations of sexual misconduct against the Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, the victim, Barakat Melojuekun, and her father have moved to thank Nigerians for showing support, however, they want the case dropped by the media.

The victim’s father, who said the case has been withdrawn, also pleaded with media houses to quit reporting the case.

He said in a video:

“I am the biological father of the girl in the viral video who accused the honourable commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun of sexual harassment and I’m using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians and international community and media that I don’t have interest in this matter again.

“I am withdrawing my case and I want them to support me the same way they did in the beginning. I discovered that there were some misunderstanding and misconceptions between my daughter and the commissioner along the line.”

On her part, Barakat said, I want to thank Nigerians for showing their support in this matter and I want you to know that there were some misconceptions and misunderstanding between I and the commissioner. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to meaningful Nigerians to allow this matter rest.”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the teenager accused the Commissioner of sexually harassing her at his residence in the Waterside Local Government Area of the State.

Barakat said:

“On getting to Commissioner Abudu’s house at Ita Otu, he said I should sit down inside the car that I must not get down. Then a lady named Mariam Eniola from Ita Otu came to take me to one living room.

“The Commissioner then came in and Mr Austin went out. Honourable Abudu-Balogun locked the door instantly and put the key in his pocket.”

Barak added that the Commissioner asked if she was planning to start a business and she said no, stressing that she prefer to further her studies.

She continued:

“He (Commissioner) said how much would I need, I said any amount; he said I should state an amount, I said any amount.

“He moved closer to me and he touched my breast; I moved away, and told him that he should not touch my breast. He asked me that won’t I cooperate? I said ‘why will I cooperate?’ Then he started pressing my breast and my body; I was struggling to free myself from him. Then he started reciting some incantation and wanted to place his hands on my head. I moved my head and said he should not touch my head. He wanted to force me inside the bathroom, then I started shouting.”

However, the commissioner rebutted the allegations, saying his political adversaries were after him.

