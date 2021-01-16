Oba Darasimi

Lagos State government has extended the work-from-home order for civil servants below level 14 till February 1, 2021.

According to a statement signed on Saturday by the Head of Service in the state, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the directives as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Muri-Okunola, however, noted that the directive excludes staff on essential duty as well as first responders.

He said, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a further extension of the work-from-home order to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below from Monday, 18th January 2021, to Monday, 1st February 2021, to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Sanwoolu had ordered that the civil servants to work from home last December after the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic.

However, some Lagosians are worried about the reasons behind the Governor’s approval for the resumption of schools across the state but keeps the civil servants at home.

The state through a statement released by the Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi, titled, ‘Lagos affirms schools’ resumption date of Monday, 18th January 2021, that all private and public schools below tertiary level should resume on January 18, for the second term 2020/2021 academic session.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, as saying that the resumption is in line with the Federal Government’s resolution after reaching a consensus with relevant stakeholders.

Lagos has been the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in the country as the state is responsible for more than 22,000 of the over 100,000 cases that have been recorded in Nigeria.

22 people have died in the state since the outbreak of the virus in the country in February last year.