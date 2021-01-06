Dr Dre who is currently in the process of divorcing his wife, Nicole Young Wiki, posted that he was “doing great” late Tuesday while on his hospital bed.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love,” the music mogul posted on Instagram as reports swirled over his condition, while also thanking his well-wishers.

The 55-year-old rapper born Andre Young is among hip hop’s most influential figures, having risen to commercial fame with the groundbreaking gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A. before crafting the quintessentially West Coast G-Funk sound.

The master behind the careers of greats including Snoop Dogg and Eminem became a self-proclaimed billionaire after co-founding Beats Electronics, an audio products company purchased by Apple in 2014.

55 year old Dre who is worth $800m was once accused of violence against women. Following his assault of television host Dee Barnes, he was fined $2,500, given two years’ probation, ordered to undergo 240 hours of community service, and given a spot on an anti-violence public service announcement. A civil suit was settled out of court.

In 2015, Michel’le, the mother of one of his children, accused him of domestic violence during their time together as a couple. Their abusive relationship is portrayed in her 2016 biopic Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le. Lisa Johnson, the mother of three of Dr. Dre’s children, stated that he beat her many times, including while she was pregnant. She was granted a restraining order against him.

Former labelmate Tairrie B claimed that Dre assaulted her at a party in 1990, in response to her track “Ruthless Bitch”

News of Dre’s hospitalization triggered an outpouring of concern on social media including from fellow rappers, with N.W.A. co-founder Ice Cube, tweeting: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre.”

“GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ,” wrote Snoop Dogg on Instagram.

His trip to the hospital comes amid a mushrooming COVID-19 crisis in the Los Angeles area as well as Dre’s high-profile divorce proceedings with his longtime partner Nicole Young.

LL Cool J, a rapper who came up in the same era as Dre, tweeted that the music magnate was “recovering nicely.”