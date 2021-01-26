Three officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) have been accused of beating a 35-year-old policeman whose name was given as Fawale Rauf to death.

It was gathered that until his death, Rauf was attached to the Dada Estate Police Station in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Sources told The Nation that Rauf had an altercation with some DSS operatives, and in retaliation, the secret service agents attacked him on January 14, 2021.

Eyewitnesses further told the publication that Rauf was at work when he received a call on his phone from a DSS official. He reportedly left the police station for River Side where three DSS operatives pounced on him, hitting him in the head with clubs until he fell into coma.

Rauf, a father of three, was reportedly taken to a private hospital before he was transferred to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for brain surgery. Unfortunately, he did not survive the surgery and breathed his last on Sunday, 24, January 2021.

His distraught father Rabiu Fawale has demanded that the DSS officials be prosecuted for murder, noting that he reported the matter at the DSS Command in Osogbo where his statement was documented but nothing has been done.

Similarly, the DSS is yet to issue a statement concerning the development.

Like this: Like Loading...