A Deputy Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hillary Kelechi Madu, has finally assumed office as the Acting Commandant General.

Madu succeeded the former CG, Abdullahi Gana, whose extended tenure of six months expired on Monday January 18.

There was confusion about his fate as powerful forces planned to block his elevation.

Gana had acted appropriately by handing over to Madu, the most senior officer.

But forces mounted pressure on the presidency, claiming Gana was not due for retirement. The plot leaked to the media.

With the development, Madu, who was DCG in charge of Operations, could not take over.

The uncertainty over the NSCDC leadership is now finally over.

On Friday, the spokesman, DCC Emmanuel Okeh, announced that Madu has been confirmed as the Acting CG.

In a statement, Okeh said Madu thanked the federal government and the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola for the opportunity to lead the corps.

Madu promised to continue in the execution of the agency’s mandate to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He assured of his determination “to rejig the system and personnel in order to ensure effective service delivery especially in Agro Rangers operations and the Protection of Critical and National Assets.”

