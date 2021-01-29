On Thursday, a fire outbreak occurred in a community sheltering mainly Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Sulemanti in Magumeri, Borno State.

The fire was said to have destroyed properties, food items and several makeshift homes, sources in the community said.

Owing to the insurgency that has continued to rock the northeastern state of Borno, many displaced residents have taken shelters in IDP camps, including that in Magumeri.

Magumeri is about 50km from Maiduguri, the state capital, where Boko Haram insurgency has displaced thousands and caused deaths, a situation that has been in existence for over a decade.

The fire which affected multiple homes, according to witnesses, is not going to be the first as infernos are regular at IDP camps in Borno State and some have led to deaths.

In November 2020, a fire incident destroyed about 1,200 tents at an IDP camp in Gajiram, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State. The incident led to the death of at least one person.

In April 2020, at least 14 persons lost their lives in a fire at a camp for displaced persons in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

Similarly, a month later, the Muna garage camp for IDPs in Maiduguri was also gutted by fire.

Like this: Like Loading...