The anti corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari meant to sanitise all sectors of the economy doesn’t seem to apply to the petroleum ministry as the country’s 2020 Opaque Marginal Fields bid which is supposed to be overseen by both the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR and the ministry of petroleum, is being riddled with fraud, corruption, bribery. And this is despite a presidential approval.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria’s hydrocarbon regulatory agency, started emailing letters to potential awardees of the country’s Marginal Fields Bid Round in the last week of 2020.

However, the agency is refusing to publish a list of these potential awardees. It is also refusing to send out all the letters at once, but instead, prefers to distribute the letters in batches. This has raised concerns about the transparency of the process and has also heightened the risk of assurance of investment inflows.

The three and half month-long bid round exercise which was launched on June 1, 2020 and concluded on September 15, 2020, was carried out by the DPR. Thereafter, the result was dispatched to the president for approval.

Following the president’s approval, the follow up process has been marred with bribery and corruption, where agents are demanding bribes to deliver letters, or add companies to the approved list.

Little wonder the approved list has not yet been published and checkpoints dot the Ministry of Petroleum Resources

The DPR’s tepid public statement, released on December 31, 2020, sheds very little light on a supposed transparent process.

“161 successful companies have been shortlisted to advance to the next and final stage of the bid round process for 57 marginal oilfields in the country”, it says.

Other than the fact that it confirms the number of those shortlisted as reported by Africa Oil Gas Report , the Ministry of Petroleum Resources appears uncomfortable to publish the approved list of shortlisted companies for a bid round that has received the President’s nod for close to a month and counting.

For all the strident conversations around probity in public office, for all the talk about Nigeria’s poor reputation as an investment destination; for all the challenges that the country has with revenue generation, for all the problem about a soaring debt burden, this highly patronized marginal field bid round was an opportunity to show that the country was open for business.

600 applications for a bid round is a high figure by any standard anywhere in the world. But it is not one to be taken for granted. People flock to Nigerian marginal fields – where at least a well has proven hydrocarbon resources in place, and most fields are sited in the producing parts of the basin than they do to acreage licencing rounds, in which the tracts are located largely on the margins of the Niger Delta and many of the available assets are exploratory.

Even as the competition is open only to locals, the investment dollars are largely coming from abroad as development of 57 fields in a two-to-four-year span cannot be funded by Nigerian lenders alone. This means that, with this process, Nigeria has attracted the gaze of the global investment community. It is about hydrocarbon resources, after call.

It is so unfortunate, then, that the current leadership at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has chosen to throw away the chance to show that competitive bids for Nigerian hydrocarbon resources can again be open and transparent, after years of struggling with reputational damage.

Whatever happens after now, with this process, the waters have already been muddied.

An opinion piece by Africa Oil Gas Report