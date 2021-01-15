A file photo of Golden Eaglets players representing Nigeria at the ongoing WAFU U-17 Cup tournament in Lome, Togo.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have qualified for the final of the WAFU U-17 tournament in Lome, Togo, following a 1-0 win over Group A winners Burkina Faso at the Stade Kegue.

The victory means the Golden Eaglets are now not only eligible to battle for the trophy on Wednesday, but have also booked their place for the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for 13th – 31st March this year in Morocco.

Michael Emmanuel Papo gave Nigeria, who also won the African championship in 2001 and 2007, the crucial ticket with his 77th-minute goal, with the Burkinabes unable to respond until the final whistle.

READ ALSO: Ex-Man United Star Rooney Appointed Derby County Coach

Fatai Amoo’s team started the competition on a shaky note losing by the odd goal to Cote d’Ivoire, and played a 1-1 draw with Ghana in their second game in the three-team Group B.

They looked to be on their way home until Cote d’Ivoire trashed Ghana 3-1 to allow the Eaglets get into the last four.

Nigeria’s opponents in Wednesday’s final will be the winner of Friday’s second semi final clash between Cote d’Ivoire and Niger Republic.

The venue for the final match will be Togo’s main stadium, the Stade Kegue.