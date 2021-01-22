Oba Darasimi

The Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho has defied the directive given by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde against formenting trouble as he arrived in Ibarapa area of the state ‘to flush out’ the Fulani herders.

Igboho visited Ibarapa last week when he gave the Fulani herders seven-day ultimatum to vacate the land, alleging that they were behind the kidnapping and killing of Yoruba people in the area.

Alhough, Governor Makinde had directed that nobody reserved the right to order anyone out of the state and given security agencies a marching order to ensure that peace reigns in the area, Igboho insisted that he would fight for his people with the last pint of his blood.

Igboho dared anyone who would stop him on the way to rescue the Ibarapa people who he said had made a distress call to him to deliver them from the oppression of the herders.

Igboho who rained curses on whoever is backing the Fulani herders to unleash terror on the residents in the South-West zone noting if they stand on his way, he would crush them.

Although there were insinuations Igboho wouldn’t go but the freedom fighter made good his promise when he stormed the area Friday afternoon.

On arrival at the town, Igboho briefly addressed the residents who applauded him for fulfilling his promise not to abandon them.

He told the crowd that gave him a heroic welcome, “I’m assuring you that no one will henceforth kidnap or unleash terror on you. This is your father’s land. We are not fighting anyone who doesn’t disturb our peace. We are law-abiding provided you don’t trample on our own rights to live peacefully in our land. It’s not only Ibarapa we will liberate; we will visit other Yoruba states where the visitors are terrorising them. We say no to kidnapping, rape and killing of our people.”