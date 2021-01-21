“One AK-47 rifle, one magazine loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, an unregistered boxer motorcycle as well as the victim’s car were also recovered.

“Investigation revealed that Maryam’s husband, one Sani Ismail of Bidda LGA of Niger State, who was a notorious cattle rustler, was killed in Butsa Village, Gusau LGA of Zamfara State while carting away rustled cows.

“After his death, her brother, one Hamza Dogo, of Butsa Village, Gusau LGA of Zamfara State, also a notorious kidnapper, relocated her to Kano where she rented apartments in Unguwa Uku, Panshekara and Maidile Quarters. She later moved to Jaba Quarters and rented another apartment for N600,000 per annum, which she turned into a kidnappers den.

“During interrogation, the kidnap kingpin, Maryam revealed that on the said day at about 2pm, they contacted the victim via his mobile phone and told him to bring a new Samsung phone for her to buy at N65,000. She disclosed that the victim drove his Toyota Vibe vehicle to the apartment.

“They opened the gate of the house, and as soon as he entered, the four of them (suspects) attacked him. They tied him up, took his vehicle to Zamfara State and contacted his family for a ransom cash of N10 million. Maryam disclosed that though, they demanded ransom, their plan was to kill him after collecting the ransom cash, because the victim knows the apartment and recognizes them.

“The victim’s Toyota Vibe vehicle was recovered from one 28 year old Ishaq Yusuf, ‘of Gidan Dawa Quarters, Gusau LGA of Zamfara State on Tuesday January 19th, 2021.”

Maryam further confessed that, prior to that kidnap, in October of 2020, they kidnapped one Alhaji Shafiu Umar, of Naibawa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA of Kano State , and held him hostage in Zamfara State. They collected a ransom cash of N10 million and a brand new boxer motorcycle and also made away with his Toyota Corolla LE vehicle valued at N2.5 million.

All the suspects confessed to being involved in series of kidnappings in Kano and Zamfara States.

Meanwhile four other AK-47 rifles with 81 Live ammunitions were recovered during mop-up operations within the state.

“With these developments, the good people of Kano State are advised to be watchful of their environment and be wary of those renting apartments in their communities. The command remains committed to ensuring that peace prevails in the State,” the command concluded.