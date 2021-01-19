The Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has been appointed a member of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Human Integral Development by Pope Francis.

The appointment was contained in a letter to Kukah signed by the Prefect of the Dicastery, Peter Cardinal Turkson, according to a statement by Christopher Omotosho, the Director, Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.

“By this appointment, Bishop Kukah will join other members of the Dicastery drawn from different regions of the world to advise and promote the Holy Father’s concerns on issues of justice and peace, human rights, torture, human trafficking, care of creation and other issues related to the promotion of human dignity and development,” the statement partly read.

It noted that the appointment is for an initial period of five years, while it is renewable thereafter, adding that the Council would be formally inaugurated on a soon-to-be disclosed date.

The recent appointment adds to Kukah’s string of national and international engagements within the universal Church. Kukah who is mostly known for his frank criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was previously appointed a Consultor and later a member of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, Vatican City where he served under three Popes.

Kukah, whose wealth of experience in the areas of human rights, justice and reconciliation, has been commended by many, is currently the Chairman, Dialogue Committees of both the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

The statement also said that Bishop Kukah was a member of the official delegation of the Holy See that met with the Emir of Qatar when that country opened diplomatic relations with the Holy See in 2002.

“In 2016, he was nominated by the Vatican to represent Africa on the Advisory Board of the Vienna based, King Abdulazeez International Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue (KAIICID).

KAIICID is the fruit of the collaboration between the governments of Saudi Arabia, Austria and the Holy See for the promotion of worldwide Dialogue between world religions.

Bishop Kukah comes to the Dicastery on the Promotion of Integral Development with a lot of experience in the areas of human rights, justice and reconciliation

