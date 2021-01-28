A 20-year-old lady, Fatima Usman has called out her father in a viral video for allegedly having sexual intercourse with her repeatedly.

In the two minutes, 10 seconds video which has begun going viral, she gave the name of her father as Usman Momoh Sani, a staffer in a tertiary institution in the state.

She said the incident has been going on for years.

“Whenever I refused to have sex with my father he would send her out of the house in the midnight. My father has been sleeping with me for a very long, and whenever I refused he would send me out of the room.

“If I say I will voice out, he would be threatening to kill me. He would bring out a knife and show me that if I tell anybody he would kill me. My mother did not bother to check on me whether I slept in the room or not. Anytime my father sent me out, and I slept outside, my mother would have slept off, she did not know what was happening.”

The victim called on the government to help her get justice.

Also, a man who claims to be an in-law to the victim’s father has released another video, saying the family has intervened in the matter after he said the devil was behind.

He said;

“When we heard about the matter, we came to their house and Fatima’s father confessed to the commission of the act but pleaded that it was the devil that pushed him. “

So we took the matter to our village in Delta State and the family said he had committed sacrilege. So he was asked to bring some items as atonement for the incestuous act and he provided those items, which include tubers of yam, goat, local gin among others.

“After that, the elders in the village warned the girl not to return to her father’s house that she should be staying with me.”

He confirmed that the matter was reported at a police station in the town and Momoh was arrested, interrogated and later granted, however, the police public relations is yet to comment on the development.

