Following the bail request of the Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wednesday, said his major aim is to evade arrest and flee to the United States of America, where he and his family are equally citizens.

The EFCC said, “After jumping court bail, Maina sneaked to the Niger Republic to obtain new travel documents at the US Embassy in Niamey to enable him to flee back to the US where he and his family are equally citizens.”

Maina, according to the commission, decided to go for fresh travel documents because his earlier ones had been deposited with the Registrars of the Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory as part of the conditions attached to the bail granted him last year by both courts.

The EFCC, in its documents filed to oppose a fresh bail application by Maina, warned the court against admitting him to bail again as he was notorious for breaching bail conditions.

The EFCC faulted Maina’s claim of deteriorating health, and on which he hinged his fresh bail application.

“The first defendant (Maina) did not suffer or undergo any treatment for any health challenge in his knee whether in Nigeria or the Niger Republic,” the commission said.

The EFCC further said that it filed an affidavit on October 2, 2020, to debunk the false claims of the first defendant about undergoing treatment of his knee at the Maitama General Hospital, Abuja.

Maina who is being tried on money laundering charges before a Federal High Court in Abuja has jumped bailed twice, fleeing to Niger Republic on both occasions.

The prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, filed a document praying the court to reject the bail application.

Maina had in his application, said that he needed time to enable him adequately attend to his deteriorating health condition, assuring that he has reasonable and responsible sureties willing to stand for him if granted bail.

