The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that all National Identification Numbers (NIN) which were issued prior to 2012 in Kwara State are invalid.

The Acting Coordinator of NIMC in Kwara, Paul Popoola disclosed this on Tuesday, January 26, at the University of Ilorin while speaking with newsmen.

Mr Popoola stressed that all NIN registrations in the early 2000s had been rendered unacceptable by the law that created the commission, therefore, urging those yet to obtain the card to do so without further delay.

Popoola said that NIMC registration centres across Kwara would remain open every working day to capture residents of the state.

He also commended the University of Ilorin for providing a space within its premises to register the residents for the NIN.

“The university has been most magnanimous and visionary for giving the commission a space within its premises to capture interested citizens since 2014,’’ he said.

According to the NIMC boss, through the cooperation of successive administrations of the university, many of its staff and students, as well as those who live around the school, had been registered.

He thanked the Uni-Illorin vice-chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, for providing logistics for the exercise.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, had asked all telecommunication providers in Nigeria to link all valid Subscriber Identification Modules to valid NINs or else their subscribers will be disconnected.

The Federal Government gave until February 9th for all sim cards to be linked a NIN, a development that has caused the influx of mammoth crowds into NIMC offices across the country.

