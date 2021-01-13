Akin Aboluwade

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in the 10 local government council areas of Oke Ogun, Oyo State have indicated their resolve to endorse Governor Seyi Makinde for second term in office in consideration of the developmental policies of his administration.

The decision was reached in Ilero Community in Kajola Local Government area of the state on Tuesday during the hosting of PDP leaders across the 10 local government areas of the state.

While urging all warring factions in the party to be united and supportive to the developmental agenda of the current administration in the state, the party stated that its winning streak could not have been guaranteed in an atmosphere of disunity.

The meeting at Oke Ogun had in attendance the Chairman, Governorship Advisory Council in Oyo State, Senator Hosea Agboola; a former Deputy Governor of the State, Hamid Gbadamosi; Alh. Alli Oyedeji Dodo; the South West PDP Chairman, Mr. Dayo Ogungnenro; and Akeem Mustapha from Kajola Constituency.

Also at the meeting were Dele Adeola from Iseyin/Itesiwaju; Former Chairman, Saki East, Muda Ogunsola; former Chairman, Atisbo, Alh. Ismail Adedeji; Sheikh Mudasiru Sekoni from Igboho; Abass Olopoeyan from Kajola, Baba Saka and Alh. Anibiire from Iwajowa Local Government.

Agboola, who expressed satisfaction at the resolve of the Oke Ogun party faithful to work in synergy with the party’s executive council, said members should continue to work in earnest for future elections.

He added that “No sacrifice is too small or too big to make for our great party. We shall continue to re-engineer the party for greater achievements just as we shall continue to put the interest of the people of the state first.”

The party said the justification for its decision was based on the infrastructural strides in the zone ranging from the ongoing reconstruction of Moniya/Iseyin Road; award of the Iseyin/Ogbomoso Road; the reconstruction of the OYSADA headquarters in Saki and the award of Saki/Igboho Road.

Others are the upgrading of the General Hospital, Saki to a Specialist Hospital and the construction of one stadium each in Saki and Iseyin, amongst others.

The party lauded Governor Seyi Makinde on the recent appointment of Alh. Siju Lawal as the Commissioner for Establishment as well as other appointments in the zone.

The Oke Ogun forum reiterated the fact that for unity and cohesion amongst the various interests in the party, crack and disagreement should not be allowed in their fold.

Several local and ward executives of the PDP. including other prominent members of coalition parties, were in attendance on the occasion.

