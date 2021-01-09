A file photo of a police patrol van.

Police authorities in Kaduna State have deployed more personnel along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway in the north-western state.

The Public Relations Officer of the police command, Muhammad Jalige, who disclosed this on Saturday explained that the deployment was part of efforts to curb the menace of banditry, kidnapping, and other heinous activities in the general area.

He noted that the deployed personnel included conventional police officers, undercover Operatives, as well as operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Operation Puff Adder, and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Jalige stated that the carefully planned deployment of the police personnel was to create a workable synergy between intelligence and striking units of the force.

According to him, this is to minimise the activities of the men of the underworld around that axis and improve socio-economic activities of residents in the area.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Umar Muri, commiserated with the families who have lost their loved ones to attacks on the highway and pray that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He, however, called for more support, saying operations of such magnitude cannot be carried out successfully without the cooperation of the host communities and commuters, among other stakeholders.