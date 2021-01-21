American rapper, Kodak Black is expected to be out of federal prison after he was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in his federal gun-related charges, but prosecutors in South Carolina are reportedly going after him in a sexual assault case.

The 23-year-old Florida rapper was indicted in South Carolina on a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2016.

Ed Clements, the 12th circuit solicitor in Florence County, told TMZ that even though Kodak’s case and other court proceedings have been disrupted by COVID-19, prosecutors will be aggressively pursuing a plea deal or a trial for Black.

Prosecutors in South Carolina claim that Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, forced himself onto an 18-year-old woman after a concert n 2016. The victim claimed Black bit her neck, breast and raped her, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Reacting in a statement, Beattie Ashmore, Kodak’s attorney in South Carolina said: “Aggressively prosecute? It’s been four years, that speaks volumes. Kodak was on bond and on tour for two years before his federal case even began. Ed’s a very fine and experienced prosecutor and I look forward to once again speaking with him about this case. It’s been a while.

Kodak faces up to 30 years in state prison if convicted.

