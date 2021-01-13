Oba Darasimi

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has denied aiding the rift between Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

The two political figures have been locked in supremacy battle over the control of the party in South-West and accusing fingers have been pointed at the National Chiarman of the PDP for not doing anything to curtail the rift.

A former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Wole Oyelese, in a statement, accused Secondus of complicity in the crisis threatening the party’s cohesion in the South -West.

Oyelese berated Secondus for not doing enough to restore peace to the party saying rancour among members have been threatening the existence of the party especially in the region.

“There is hardly any state where there is amity among the members except in those areas where the leaders of the party are handling the situation with maturity,” he said in the statement.

“In this kind of situation, it is quite unimaginable that the chairman of the party will maintain such an undignified silence in the face of serious danger.

“It is daily becoming clear that the party is being torn apart by the same individual who is expected to weld it together. The issue of party organisation does not appear to have much meaning to the chairman as he appears to take special interest in encouraging factions.

“The situation we have in the South- West which appears intractable is needless and should not be allowed to fester any further. The politics of survival and assertion currently going on is not in the best interest of the party as the loyal members stand to lose out.

“With the current position of things, there is hardly any state that the PDP can be sure of winning in the South West in upcoming elections. Political neophytes and dreamers may think and say otherwise, but the reality is stark enough to the discerning ones.”

In response, Secondus who spoke through his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, described Oyelese’s statement of fueling the rift between Fayose and Makinde by not doing anything, as unfair.

Abonyi said, “The national chairman has remained unwavering in his search for peace anywhere there are issues in the party. He has demonstrated his commitment by setting up the Senator Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation Committee. We need the support of all stakeholders for these efforts to succeed.”

Secondus therefore urged both Makinde and Fayose to table their differences before the party’s National Peace and Reconciliation Committee, led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

“The crisis in the Southwest PDP is as old as the PDP itself, whereas Secondus became National Chairman in December 2017. Let them channel their problems to the Saraki-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee set up by the same Secondus. If you put your house in order, outsiders can do nothing to its foundation,” Abonyi said.

