Oba Darasimi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi , has said the South-East will soon unveil its security outfit.

The South-East Governors Forum had promised to set up the security outfit after their South-West counterparts launched their own security network they codenamed Amotekun.

At a time people of that region are losing hopes on the governors delivering on their promises regarding the security network, Umahi who is the chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum said the group was currently sampling the uniform and operational vehicles for the outfit.

Umahi added that the governors and leaders of the South-East would soon meet to agree on the name for the security outfit.

He spoke in Abara in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, after the state’s Security Council meeting in the area.

According to him, to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties within the South-East, the security aides of all the governors of the region were being retrained.

“South-East governors have had a series of meetings on security. We are presently circulating samples of uniforms which is going to be common for the entire zone. We also have on display vehicles that will also be common for the entire Southeast.

“We have arranged for the training and retraining of all the security outfits of the governors in the South-East.

“In a few weeks to come, we are going to roll out these uniforms and vehicles to further deepen our efforts in security architecture in the entire South-East.

“The security outfit is going to have one name. The governors and leaders of South-East will meet and they will come up with the name. The most critical are the vehicles and uniforms.”

It will be recalled that recently, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sets up its own security outfit which it codenamed Eastern Security Network.

The group had claimed that it took the decision because of the failure of the governors to set-up a security outfit to protect the region, several months after they had promised to do so.