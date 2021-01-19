The Benue State Police Command, on Tuesday, arraigned the 17-year-old-girl, Esther Alex, who set her boyfriend ablaze in Court.

When her case was called upon at Magistrate Court 8 located at North Bank, Makurdi, the first information report was read to the girl.

The FIR titled, ‘Mischief by Fire and Culpable Homicide’, read in part:

“That one Esther Alex ‘F’ of No. 1, Zaki Biam street, Wadata Makurdi went to the house of Mr Chidimma Omah ‘M’ 28 years old at No. 17, Yandev street, Makurdi and poured petrol in it while he was asleep and set him ablaze.

“As a result, the room was engulfed in fire and burnt down the entire house, property value not yet known, together with Mr Chidimma Omah who sustained grave burns and subsequently died while receiving treatment at the hospital.”

While insisting that investigations into the matter were still ongoing, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector, Dominic Ochaba asked that the accused be remanded in the correctional centre, Makurdi.

Counsel to the accused, S.O Obekpa did not object to the prosecutor’s prayer but drew the attention of the court to the First Information Report.

The counsel requested for oral application to be made in respect of the FIR but was declined by the magistrate.

The Magistrate, Regina Ochokwunu, however, ordered that the accused be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case to March 5, 2021.

