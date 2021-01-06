It’s a frightening atmosphere, with police massing on the scene, sirens wailing, people chanting ‘USA’ and screaming at law enforcement.

All this as Mr Trump’s loyal vice-president and his senate majority leader desert him at the 11th hour, and refuse to abandon their adherence to the constitution and subvert the election result.

Trump, who still has not conceded that he lost the election, has spent the last several weeks attempting to pressure public officials to overturn Biden’s 306-232 election win.