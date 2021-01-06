Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have breached the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
In dramatic scenes, demonstrators swarmed near the building, as congress members were escorted out by police.
A joint session of congress had been counting and confirming electoral college votes but has been suspended and forced into recess.
According to Washington post, there are reports of guns drawn in the building and at least one person shot.
A woman was reported to be in a critical condition after receiving a neck injury.
There has been an armed confrontation at the doors of the house of representatives, as tear gas is reported to have been used.
Protesters were seen marching through the building chanting “We want Trump” and one was photographed in the senate president’s chair.
A citywide curfew has been declared from 18:00 to 06:00 (23:00 to 11:00 GMT) by Washington DC’s mayor.
Sirens are wailing outside Capitol Hill, and police are swarming everywhere, camouflaged tactical officers are the latest to arrive.
From within the chamber and outside, the party of Trump in its different factions is chanting stop the steal. Mr Trump’s angry and disappointed supporters have quite literally stormed the citadel, breaching the US Capitol building which is now locked down.
It’s a frightening atmosphere, with police massing on the scene, sirens wailing, people chanting ‘USA’ and screaming at law enforcement.
All this as Mr Trump’s loyal vice-president and his senate majority leader desert him at the 11th hour, and refuse to abandon their adherence to the constitution and subvert the election result.
Trump, who still has not conceded that he lost the election, has spent the last several weeks attempting to pressure public officials to overturn Biden’s 306-232 election win.
Comments