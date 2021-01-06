WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images/AFP

US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday opened a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory, but Republicans quickly lodged an objection, pausing the count of electoral votes.

Moments after the start of the session, the final procedural step to confirm Biden’s win over President Donald Trump, congressman Paul Gosar stood up to “object to the counting of the electoral ballots from Arizona.”

Crowds of people gather as US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his spurious claims of voter fraud, are flooding the nation's capital protesting the expected certification of Joe Biden's White House victory by the US Congress.

The Republican effort is all but certain to fail, as Trump loyalists lack sufficient support in the House and Senate to thwart certification of the veteran Democrat’s November 3 election win.

Gosar’s move, which drew boos and applause, triggered a two-hour debate in each chamber, but the objection is expected to be voted down before the certification process continues.

