Akinwale Aboluwade

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly , Adebo Ogundoyin, says necessary steps are being perfected to address the problem of insecurity in Ibarapaland.

The Speaker, who stressed the importance of security of lives and properties of the people of Ibarapaland, stated that it was time for every son and daughter of the zone to come together for a synergy of plans and activities.

This, the Speaker noted, became imperative in order to collectively free the zone from the grip of criminally minded persons.

Ogundoyin, in a statement made available on Monday, announced that there would be a security summit on Thursday in Ibarapa Central Local Government.

According to the statement, the security summit will have in attendance security chiefs, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, representatives of various ethnic groups, youths and farmers among others.

It stated that the recurring security challenges in the zone called for a more pragmatic and systematic approach from everyone.

“Security and welfare of citizens is the primary responsibility of government. My meetings with different stakeholders and security chiefs in the last few weeks on the spate of kidnappings, armed robberies, assassination and other crimes in Ibarapaland have revealed the need for a synergy of plans.

“Normally, security plans and strategies are not made public in crisis situation like this. However, we will work in tandem with the stakeholders and the security heads to ensure implementation of our strategies. This is why all stakeholders are expected to attend the summit so that we can further finetune ways of securing our land and exposing the evil doers who are all out to shed our blood and dispossess us of our hard-earned money and properties,” the statement read.

It noted that the incessant clashes between the farmers/herders in Ibarapaland and across Oyo State would be addressed with the law on anti-open hearing and grazing of livestock.

The statement further read, “I have always been championing the course of my people, even our farmers and this is evident in the anti-open hearing and grazing law which the house under my leadership worked assiduously to pass. I must say that the present administration in Oyo State is committed to promoting security. As part of the government of the day, I will never toy with the issue of insecurity in my zone, Ibarapaland . However, we must not allow the situation to degenerate into full blown tribal or ethnic feud.

“We must avoid turning our land to a war zone. Everything possible must be done to ensure that our land does not become a battle field or a war zone. Nobody prays for war in our land and this is why we have to come to a round table so as to agree on how best to approach this issue.

“The debilitating effects of war and conflict are better imagined than experienced. Ibarapaland is a land of peace and must not be turned to a theatre of war.”