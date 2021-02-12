Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has endorsed his son, Yul’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Yul who broke the news in a video shared on his social media pages on Thursday said, “My Father Chief Pete Edochie endorses my 2023 Presidential ambition… God Almighty, take absolute control.”

In the less than 3-minute footage, Pete disclosed that the endorsement follows ceaseless pleas from young people asking him to openly back his son’s bid for the country’s highest political office.

The veteran actor also expressed confidence that his son possesses the right values and drive to steer the country forward. He said while he is not interested in politics, he would not hold back his support for Yul who has decided to delve into it.

“My values are very strong. I have my own children and they are very strong in that regard too. I am not one to be involved in politics. But you see, not all your children are bound to follow you,” he said.

“One of my sons, who incidentally is an actor, has decided that he wants to be a politician. Most of the youngsters have been bugging my phone asking me to endorse my son that they want him as president and l get amused. But they keep insisting daddy, we want Yul to be the president of this country.

We like him. He is disciplined, sympathetic, he believes a lot in people. They have bothered me so much that today, I’m hereby present him to you. He has my blessing. He has my endorsement. Any day he decides to veer off from the discipline under which he was raised, l will withdraw him from the race. It shall be well with you son. Since it has been your ambition to go into politics and the desire to run for the presidency of this country, may the good Lord assist you, protect and direct you.”

Yul had on January 7th, signified his interest to run for president come 2023.

He used the occasion of his 39th birthday to announce his presidential bid.

His announcement wasn’t his first attempt to take a shot at the highest office. In 2018, he declared an interest to run for the office of the president of Nigeria in the 2019 general elections.

He ran on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA but failed to win in the primary of the party.

