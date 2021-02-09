Akinwale Aboluwade

Operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun, on Monday intercepted a truck loaded with about 80 men suspected to be herdsmen at the Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The suspects, loaded in a truck, were said to have been stopped by the Amotekun operatives. Checks by the security men showed that the suspected herders had with them bows, arrows and daggers in the vehicle.

It was learnt that the intercepted truck also contained cows and about 25 motorcycles.

The men were reported to have told the Amotekun operatives during interrogation that they were heading to Lagos and Ogun states.