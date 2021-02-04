Faisal Maina, the son of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), has fled to the United States of America.

Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday, told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, that information at their disposal has it that Faisal sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger.

Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ruling, had ordered Faisal’s surety, Sani Dan-Galadima (a House of Representatives member) to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

It would be recalled that Sani Dan-Galadima had begged the judge to rescind on his decision. However, Justice Abang rejected the plea.

This development comes just as Faisal’s father, Abdulrashhed Maina, has begged the court to grant him another condition on grounds of worsening health.

Mr Maina is facing a 12-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

The ex-pensions boss, who has continued to plead not guilty, told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties who were willing to act as surety or sureties if granted bail.

He said his health condition had worsened as a result of his rearrest and detention. Maina urged the court to grant the plea on the grounds that he was in custody at Kuje Correctional Centre and in serious need of medical attention.

