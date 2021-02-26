The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday refuted reports they had attempted to arrest Sunday Adeyemo more popularly known as Sunday Igboho in Oyo State.

There were attempts earlier this evening to arrest the Yoruba activist by a joint team of the Nigerian army, the police and the Directorate of State Security, DSS, but they were boldly resisted.

Igboho was on his way to see Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo when the arrest attempt happened along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

This arrest attempt is coming weeks after the Inspector General of Police issued an arrest warrant for the businessman for giving an eviction notice to killer herdsmen in Igangan area of Ibarapa local government area of Ibadan,

Denying the arrest attempt, the Public Relations Officer, National Headquarters, Abuja, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement described it as fake news.

“The Department of State Services wishes to refute the news that it attempted to arrest one Sunday Igboho, today, at Ibadan, Oyo State. The said news is misinforming and should be taken as fake and therefore be disregarded.”

