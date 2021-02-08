Williams Babalola

International news platform, CNN, in a recent report has revealed the reason why some people test positive to coronavirus even after COVID-19 vaccination.

According to health experts, although Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved to combat COVID-19, they both do not provide complete and instant protection against the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the vaccine takes a few weeks for it to start building a strong immune system and as such, the virus could have been in the victim’s system before getting vaccinated.

The news platform cited an example of Democratic Representative, Stephen Lynch, of Massachusetts who tested positive even after he got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Speaking, Dr. Robert Salata, Director of University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine & Global Health in Cleveland, disclosed that Pfizer took 14 days to get to 52% completion at preventing the deadly virus.

The lead investigator for the Pfizer vaccine at his hospital further clarified that the vaccine is not 100% authentic so people can still test positive even after vaccination.

Some other experts spoke on the topic with Dr. William Schaffner, an Infectious Disease Specialist maintaining that his team is working on a clearer picture of the situation.

He said, “The information is less clear whether the vaccines will prevent the virus from infecting us and we can remain without symptoms. That’s still under study.”

Also, Director, department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences, Johns Hopkins University, Namandje Bumpus, said, “As far as what we’ve seen, these vaccines are really game changing at preventing disease and even severity of disease.

“But focusing on the efficacy number doesn’t paint the whole picture, because you could still end up with Covid, but by all indications that appears that those cases are still really less severe than unvaccinated people and that’s really important.”

Study also indicates that asymptomatic patients can infect others even after getting vaccinated, urging people to still maintain the COVID-19 laid down protocols even after getting vaccinated.