The Niger State government has released the names of the pupils and teachers who were abducted from the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara.
The Street Journal had earlier reported that bandits stormed the GSC Kagara in the wee hours of Wednesday and kidnapped 27 students, 3 teachers, two non-teaching staff and 9 family members of the staff staying in the quarters.
In reaction to the Kagara abduction, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, ordered the immediate closure of all schools in troubled local government areas of the state.
The abduction of the GSC Kagara students comes barely two months after over 300 boys of the Government Science School Kankara were kidnapped by bandits.
The names of the abducted teachers are:
Hannatu Philip
Lawal Abdullahi
Dodo Fodio
The names of the non-teaching staff are:
Mohammed Musa
Faiza Mohammed.
The abducted family members, relatives of GSC Kagara staff were identified as Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.
The names of the abducted students have been given as:
Jamilu Isah
Shem Joshua
Abbas Abdullahi
Isah Abdullahi
Ezekiel Danladi
Haliru Shuaibu
Mamuda Suleman
Danzakar Dauda
Abdulsamad Sanusi
Bashir Abbas
Suleman Lawal
Abdullahi Adamu
Habakuk Augustine
Idris Mohammed
Musa Adamu
Abdulkarim Abdulrahman
Abubakar Danjumma
Abdullahi Abubakar
Bashir Kamalideen
Mohammed Salisu
Yusuf M Kabir
Isah Abdullah Makusidi
Polineous Vicente
Lawal Bello
Mohammed K Shehu
Mubarak Sidi
Abdulsamad Nuhu.
The name of the student who was shot and killed by the bandits in the GSC Kagara premises was given as Benjamin Habila.
