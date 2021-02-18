The Niger State government has released the names of the pupils and teachers who were abducted from the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that bandits stormed the GSC Kagara in the wee hours of Wednesday and kidnapped 27 students, 3 teachers, two non-teaching staff and 9 family members of the staff staying in the quarters.

In reaction to the Kagara abduction, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, ordered the immediate closure of all schools in troubled local government areas of the state.

The abduction of the GSC Kagara students comes barely two months after over 300 boys of the Government Science School Kankara were kidnapped by bandits.

The names of the abducted teachers are:

Hannatu Philip

Lawal Abdullahi

Dodo Fodio

The names of the non-teaching staff are:

Mohammed Musa

Faiza Mohammed.

The abducted family members, relatives of GSC Kagara staff were identified as Christiana Adama, Faith Adama, Maimuna Suleman, Nura Isah, Ahmad Isah, Khadizat Isah, Mohammed Mohammed, Aisha Isah and Saratu Isah.

The names of the abducted students have been given as:

Jamilu Isah

Shem Joshua

Abbas Abdullahi

Isah Abdullahi

Ezekiel Danladi

Haliru Shuaibu

Mamuda Suleman

Danzakar Dauda

Abdulsamad Sanusi

Bashir Abbas

Suleman Lawal

Abdullahi Adamu

Habakuk Augustine

Idris Mohammed

Musa Adamu

Abdulkarim Abdulrahman

Abubakar Danjumma

Abdullahi Abubakar

Bashir Kamalideen

Mohammed Salisu

Yusuf M Kabir

Isah Abdullah Makusidi

Polineous Vicente

Lawal Bello

Mohammed K Shehu

Mubarak Sidi

Abdulsamad Nuhu.

The name of the student who was shot and killed by the bandits in the GSC Kagara premises was given as Benjamin Habila.

Like this: Like Loading...