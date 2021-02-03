Reports have emerged that gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed a member of the Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Adejuyigbe Daniel in Iju, Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

The Nation reports that Daniel had joined others to search for a farmer, Solomon Akinmeji, who was abducted last Saturday from his farm at the Okeji farm settlement in the area when he was shot dead.

A youth leader in the town, Mr. Ogundeji Ayodeji, told newsmen that many farmers had been abducted and ransoms have been paid for their release.

Ogundeji said the abduction of Akinmeji made OPC members in the area to organise a search party and they were accompanied by some policemen.

He disclosed that the search party engaged the herdsmen in a gun duel but the abductors moved further into the forest.

Ogundeji stated that late Daniel went in a separate direction on Tuesday in order to continue the search for the missing farmer but didn’t return, adding that his corpse was later found at a place where the abductors erected a tent.

“Daniel fell out of his search group by moving afar to locate the missing farm owner before he was reportedly abducted and shot dead by the herders.

“The farmer is still at the kidnapper’s den while the remains of late Daniel has been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital.

Confirming the report, the Ondo police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro said an investigation has commenced into the incident.

