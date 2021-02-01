Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to consider the implementation of state and local government policing models.

According to the governor, his call was necessary owing to the growing insecurity in the country.

Governor Ishaku made his stance known when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Chairman of ArdoKola local government, Salihu Dovo, who was abducted and killed by gunmen a week ago.

He said Nigeria copied its policing style from the United States, forgetting that the latter has a local government, state and federal police. The governor, therefore, called on the legislative arm of government to amend the constitution to accommodate both state and local government police.

Governor Ishaku said:

“Since I came to power, I have repeatedly said we need to break down the strata of the security apparatus in the country, especially the Police.

“There must be state and local government police. The federal government alone cannot handle the security because overtime this method has failed.

“Where we copied our constitution from is the United States of America and the USA has federal, state, and the local government police. Over there, the military is always the last resort but for us, the military is the first resort.

“In this state, I have lost so many people to insecurity, including a local government chairman and a member of the state house of assembly, Hosea Ibi.”

“We can’t continue to keep quiet as if nothing is happening because a lot is going on which desperately needs to be addressed.

“I am challenging the senators and members of the House of Representatives to check our constitution with a view of amending it immediately,” Governor Ishaku added.

