Twin explosions that occurred at the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Port Harcourt, got people scampering for safety.

The explosion suspected to be dynamite, was detonated about 3pm in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) parked in front of the secretariat located along Aba Road during the councilorship primaries of the party sent members of the PDP running for safety.

Parry members who ran away later came back after everything had calmed down

Although no one was injured in the explosion, nobody or group has claimed responsibility for the explosion it was gathered that party members, who ran away later came back after calm had returned to the area.

An eyewitness, who spoke in confidence, said: “There was panic today​ as two dynamites exploded during the Councilorship primaries of the people’s democratic party today.

“I was at the party secretariat. The dynamite was detonated by suspected bombers in an SUV car along the Aba road office of the party secretariat at about 3pm

“Party supporters who were seen around the secretariat to support their proffered​candidates scampered for safety​

There are indications that the explosion may not be unconnected to allegations of imposition of candidates in some LGAs, The Nation reports.

