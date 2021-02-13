Instagram comedian, Debo Macaroni, as well as others arrested in connection with the #OccupyLekkiTollgate have been granted bail in the sum of N100,000 each.

This comes hours after the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu ordered the immediate release of End SARS protesters who were arrested at the Lekki toll gate ground this morning.

After their arrest, they were detained at Area J police command, Elemoro, in Ibeju Lekki.

According to TVC, CP Odumosu ordered that about 35 persons arrested in connection to #OccupyLekkiProtest be released immediately.

A viral video which showed the dehumanising condition Mr Macaroni and others were subjected to generated an outcry online with the hashtag #Mr Macaroni trending online.

Also, at noon, the protest took a different twist as police officers were seen harassing pedestrians using motorcycles as a means of transportation.

Taskforce officials of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) were also spotted pushing a black maria filled up with arrested protesters.

It would also be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command on Friday, dispatched teams of operatives to the Lekki corridor, ahead of the planned #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest.

According to the Police department, this was part of efforts to deter crime as well as boost the morale of his officers in the areas.

The call for today’s protest came hours after the Justice Doris Okwubi-led panel handed over the toll gate to the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) for repairs and insurance claims.

